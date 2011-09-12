LightSquared Signs on VoX Communications

RESTON, VA and ORLANDO, FLA: LightSquared has signed a multi-year wholesale agreement with VoX Communications, a provider of wholesale and retail Voice over Internet Protocol services for consumers and businesses.

This is LightSquared’s 14th partner agreement.



LightSquared has proposed building a hybrid satellite-terrestrial 4G broadband network, which is now awaiting the OK from the Federal Communications Commission. The FCC put the project on hold after testing revealed interference with global positioning systems. LightSquared intends to sell its service as a wholesale-only offering, and has continued to sign on customers even as federal regulators ruminate.

