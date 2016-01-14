Librach Announces Retirement from JVC

WAYNE, N.J.—After a career that spanned 34 years, JVC Professional Video’s Senior Vice President Larry Librach has announced that he will retire at the end of January.

Larry Librach

Librach joined JVC in 1983 as a district sales manager in the Midwest. He was later promoted to regional manager before he took over a national sales role. According to JVC, Librach helped establish the company’s Broadcast division, helping to shape JVC’s ProHD product line to meet the needs of broadcasters. He also helped aided in the transition from SD to HD, helped develop in-camera IP newsgathering, and played a part in the relaunch of the 4KCAM product line.

“Larry has been a leader in our company for more than three decades, and has helped JVC become a leading manufacturer in the broadcast market when few thought there was room for competition,” said Osamu Muraoka, deputy CEO, audio/video division, JVCKENWOOD USA Corp. “We thank him for all of his hard work over the years and wish him well in retirement.”

Librach’s official last day will be Jan. 30.