Liberty Wire & Cable Becomes Liberty AV Solutions

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO.: Liberty Wire & Cable has officially changed its name to Liberty AV Solutions. The company changed its name to better reflect its new presence as a comprehensive connectivity infrastructure AV solutions provider.



“Unveiling Liberty AV Solutions as our new name marks a significant milestone in the history of our company,” said Liberty president, John Dace. “The name Liberty Wire & Cable no longer adequately represented our business, our products, or our position as a leader in connectivity infrastructure AV solutions. The new name embodies our ability and continuing commitment to help our customers find labor savings, as well as one-stop-shop solutions through a unique combination of products and expertise.”



In conjunction with the name change, the company also revealed its “Dedicated to Digital” initiative backed by a line of products and services designed to assist operations making the transition from analog to digital.



The company’s new Web address is www.libav.com. Effective immediately, all future business activity will be conducted using the new name. There has been no change in the company’s management or ownership. -- From Systems Contractor News