LG Ready to Roll Out 2021 TV Lineup

SEOUL, South Korea—LG Electronics is launchings its 2021 lineup of TVs, featuring the company’s new models of OLED, QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TVs. LG previewed its 2021 models as part of the virtual CES 2021 conference.

LG’s 2021 OLED TV models are made up of the Z1, G1, C1, B1 and A1 series. The G1 series models feature OLED evo technology, while the C1 series has the most screen-size options, ranging from 48 to 83 inches. The B1 and A1 models are more price-competitive entries, per LG. All models feature self-lit panels for high-quality pictures and slim designs.

For QNED Mini LED models, LG is offering both 8K (models QNED99 and QNED95) and 4K (QNED90 and QNED85). Each of these models employ LG’s Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and Mini LED backlighting to produce HDR images.

New to the LG TV lineup is the NanoCell 8K (models NANO99 and NANO95) and 4K (NANO90, NANO85, NANO80, NANO77 and NANO75) offerings. All models feature LG NanoCell display technology.

LG says that all of its 2021 TV models are compatible with the latest standards and content formats, including Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10 PRO and Filmmaker Mode.

Other features to the new models include 100% color fidelity (certified by Intertek); support for advanced HDMI 2.1, enhanced audio return channel and automatic low latency mode; LG’s latest intelligent processor, the Alpha 9 Gen 4 AI.2; LG AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro; webOS 6.0 for the company’s smart TV platform; a redesigned magic remote; and the new Game Optimizer.

Select models will begin rolling out in the first quarter of 2021 and continued throughout the year. Specific dates and lineups will be announced locally.