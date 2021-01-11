CES 2021: LG Rolls Out OLED, QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TVs

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.—LG Electronics has pulled the curtain back on its 2021 TV models, showcasing new OLED, QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TV models and features as part of its CES 2021 presentation. Features include a new OLED panel, a new advanced LCD panel that combines Quantum NanoCell Color Technology with mini LED backlighting, an upgraded AI processor and a redesigned webOS.

Among LG’s offerings are new features for the G1 series, including OLED evo. This new OLED technology is designed to deliver better luminosity for images, providing clarity, detail and realism, per LG.

LG has also designed a new intelligent processor, the α (Alpha) Gen 4 AI, which works with new models in the G1 and C1 series, LG QNED MiniLED TV models QNED99 and QNED95 and NanoCell TV models NANO99 and NANO95. The processor uses deep learning to analyze and optimize content, as well as featuring the AI Picture Pro, which recognizes content, removes noise and optimizes picture quality, and a Scene Detection feature that can analyze the type of scene and adjust picture settings accordingly, according to LG.

A new version of LG’s AI Sound Pro is also incorporated into the new processor. AI Sound Pro has added Virtual 5.1.2 surround sound up-mixing to create immersive audio from the TV’s built-in speakers and Auto Volume Leveling, which helps maintain a consistent level of volume when switching between channels or streaming apps.

Additional features that have been created for the 2021 models include the webOS 6.0 smart TV platform. The new operating system offers a new home screen, faster access to apps, simpler content discovery capability and pairing with LG’s updated Magic Remote. LG also boasts of the new models’ image quality, featuring self-lit pixel technology and support for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. More models also now support HDMI 2.1 features, as well as enhanced audio return channel (eARC) and automatic low latency mode supported across the full lineup.

Beyond the function of the models, LG is offering new size options in 2021, including new 48-inch and 83-inch models of its C1 series. A new Gallery Stand option is also available.

“Our commitment to raising the industry bar and increasing value for consumers are both clearly evident in the 2021 LG OLED TV lineup,” said Park Hyoung-sei, President of the LG Home Entertainment Company. “Featuring LG OLED evo, our most advanced panel technology yet, our newest OLED TVs are in a league of their own, delivering another level of viewing experience we feel confident in saying is second to none.”

LG also says that its model OLED 48C1 has already been named a CES 2021 Best Innovation Award winner.