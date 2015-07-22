LG Electronics Names Jong Kim Senior Vice President

LINCOLNSHIRE, ILL. – Dr. Jong Kim, who most recently served as the president for Zenith’s Research and Development Lab, has been hired as the senior vice president for Zenith’s parent company, LG Electronics. The new position reflects the important role of the U.S. R&D lab, which is working on technology for next-generation broadcasting standards.

Dr. Jong Kim

Kim began his career as a research engineer for LG Electronics. He joined Zenith in 1990 and served as vice president, Zenith R&D from 2000-2004, before becoming president in 2005.

“Jong Kim and the Zenith R&D Lab are key contributors to LG’s consumer electronics technology leadership in the United States and around the world,” said Dr. Skott Ahn, president and chief technology officer for LG Electronics. “Of special significance right now is Dr. Kim’s direction of the U.S. team, in close collaboration with LG R&D labs in Korea, on the development of next-gen broadcasting technologies for the emerging ATSC 3.0 standard.”