Leader Instruments Relocates U.S. Headquarters

FULLERTON, CALIF.—Leader Instruments headquarters has been moved from Cypress to Fullerton, Calif.



“The headquarters relocation is in line with our strategy of offering compact high-precision products for live video and audio signal monitors and media-file analysis software,” Leader Instruments President Hiro Sawa said. “The very high reliability of Leader products is known throughout the broadcast, digital film and wider electronics industry. Partnering with Lanny Electronics for post-sales service is a logical step in ensuring that repairs, if or when needed, are handled with maximum efficiency.



“Our network of Leader Instruments representatives and regional offices remains unchanged, all reporting to our new Fullerton premises. This network offers pre-sales liaison, sales and post-sale support to new and existing customers across the various U.S. markets and in Canada, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela. European sales continue to be handled by Leader-appointed resellers in major cities across the continent. ”



The new address is:

Leader Instruments Corp.

1501 E. Orangethorpe Avenue, Ste. 140,

Fullerton, CA 92831