Lawo Establishes CTO Office

Lawo announced the creation of a CTO Office as part of a larger “customer-centric” strategy of providing innovative and markable solutions for a rapidly changing industry.

“The CTO Office will implement the execution of our customer-centric strategy across the organization,” Phil Myers, Lawo’s CTO, explained. “Lawo is well aware that the delivery of products involving audio, video, networking, and control infrastructure is no longer enough. Customers increasingly expect seamlessly integrated solutions rather than technically robust assemblies of hardware and software. Lawo customers have jobs to do, and we need to provide intuitive and efficient tools and workflows that span the full gamut of Lawo’s portfolio. Tight integration is the cornerstone of our strategy.”

“Lawo solutions need to be powerful, easy-to-use, quick to deploy, and technically aligned,” Myers continued. “To achieve this, we will ensure that all parts of the organization are in sync and work towards a common goal. The CTO Office is tasked with driving this convergence within the company,”

The new CTO Office will include these executives: