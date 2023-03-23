Lawo Establishes CTO Office
The CTO office will work to provide customers with innovative solutions for new workflows
Lawo announced the creation of a CTO Office as part of a larger “customer-centric” strategy of providing innovative and markable solutions for a rapidly changing industry.
“The CTO Office will implement the execution of our customer-centric strategy across the organization,” Phil Myers, Lawo’s CTO, explained. “Lawo is well aware that the delivery of products involving audio, video, networking, and control infrastructure is no longer enough. Customers increasingly expect seamlessly integrated solutions rather than technically robust assemblies of hardware and software. Lawo customers have jobs to do, and we need to provide intuitive and efficient tools and workflows that span the full gamut of Lawo’s portfolio. Tight integration is the cornerstone of our strategy.”
“Lawo solutions need to be powerful, easy-to-use, quick to deploy, and technically aligned,” Myers continued. “To achieve this, we will ensure that all parts of the organization are in sync and work towards a common goal. The CTO Office is tasked with driving this convergence within the company,”
The new CTO Office will include these executives:
- Axel Kern, senior director, cloud and infrastructure solutions. Kern is responsible for cloud-based and infrastructure solutions across Lawo’s product landscape and for the further development of HOME, Lawo’s core media infrastructure platform. With more than 30 years of experience in the broadcast and pro audio industry, Axel has spent the last 12 years at Lawo. With a MScEng in media technology, he has held various positions as a product manager in the broadcast sector. His international career includes positions at DHD Audio, Harman International Industries / Studer and Lawo.
- Lucas Zwicker, senior director, workflow & integration. Zwicker has taken on the task of driving innovation by incubating new technologies, while exploring their applicability for current and future products. This especially involves harmonizing workflows and ensuring interoperability across the Lawo portfolio. Lucas Zwicker joined Lawo in 2014, having previously worked as a freelancer in the live sound and entertainment industry for several years. He holds a degree in event technology and a Bachelor of Engineering in electrical engineering and information technology from the University of Applied Sciences in Munich, Germany.
- Henry Bourne, senior director, experience & design. Bourne is responsible for human factors, user interface design, and user experience across the Lawo portfolio. Essentially, he is the counterpart to all the great technology Lawo develops, making sure it works well for people. After a lot of freelance work in recording studios across the UK, Henry focused on broadcast for 10 years at Calrec, gained an MSc in DSP in his spare time, developed web and mobile apps at Sky, and then learned a lot about listening while working on the 800 D4 series speakers at Bowers & Wilkins. He joined the Lawo team in 2019.
- Jeremy Courtney, senior director CTO Office Coordination. As senior director, Jeremy Courtney is deputy chair of the CTO Office and oversees and facilitates all aspects of Lawo’s Product Management and R&D activities. With 28 years of experience within broadcast engineering, Jeremy has held a variety of R&D, product management and business leadership roles, all with a strong focus on video and image processing. He has a proven track record of introducing and successfully launching world-class products into the market. His career includes positions at Snell & Wilcox, Snell Advanced Media and Grass Valley.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.