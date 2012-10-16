Latvian telco Lattelecom employs Thomson Video Networks' ViBE VS7000

Thomson Video Networks has announced that Lattelecom, a leading telecommunications company and TV service provider in Latvia, has installed Thomson's ViBE VS7000 multi-screen video platform. The 10RU system provides encoding for Lattelecom's new range of Web and mobile TV services, as well as SD, HD, and 3D IPTV offerings. Local distributor Hannu Pro provided installation and systems integration services for the project.



The Thomson Video Networks ViBE VS7000, installed at Lattelecom's data center in Riga, Latvia, supports up to 30 new multi-platform video services representing a range of encoding profiles including SD, HD, 3D IPTV, Web and mobile TV. Based on the success of the initial services, Lattelecom will expand the offering to include up to 100 Web and mobile TV channels in the near future.



Lattelecom is the newest example of the growing ranks of broadcasters and service providers across Europe that are adopting the ViBE VS7000 video system for "anything in, anything out" encoding and transcoding for Web TV, over-the-top services, IPTV and cable delivery. With the industry's most robust feature set for live and file-based IP video, the ViBE VS7000 brings renowned next-generation compression platform for outstanding picture quality to an all-IP environment, with live broadcast-quality encoding and faster-than-real-time file transcoding.

