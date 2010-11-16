LATV Scores Three More Affiliates

LOS ANGELES: LATV, a four-year old bilingual broadcast network, announced the addition of three more affiliates today. KPDF-CA, an Azteca America station in Phoenix, Ariz.; KVER-CA, a Univision station in Palm Springs, Calif.; and KLHO-LP, a La Familia station in Oklahoma City, agreed to carry the network on digital subchannels. LATV described them as being among the top 60 Hispanic markets according to Nielsen. The additions bring LATV’s reach to 48 million U.S. Hispanic households in 37 markets.



“Adding three markets that represent over half-a-million new Hispanic homes to LATV’s network of affiliates is a real validation of our programming and distribution strategy,” said David Morales, LATV’s vice president of distribution and sales.



Phoenix is the eighth largest market for U.S. Hispanic households with 398,750. Palm Springs is No. 39 with 61,910 Hispanic homes. Oklahoma City, No. 52, has 44,730 Hispanic homes.



LATV now projects reaching 52 million homes by the end of this year--1 million less than its June projection. The network achieved distribution deals during the summer with Four Points Media Group stations in Florida and Rhode Island.

-- Deborah D. McAdams