LATV Networks Taps Entravision to Expand Its Sales and Marketing

SANTA MONICA, Calif.—Entravision has announced a strategic partnership with LATV Networks that will bring to market a connected television (CTV) offering with over 5,000 hours of content targeting the Latino community.

Juan Saldivar, chief digital and strategy officer of Entravision explained that “this new partnership will provide LATV Networks with avenues to expand the distribution of their younger-skewing bilingual content at scale by leveraging our advanced technology infrastructure. At the same time, it further strengthens Entravision’s marketing portfolio of digital and content platforms.”

Entravision will assist and support LATV Networks with the expansion of their content on streaming platforms such as Pluto TV, STIR, VIX and Peacock, among others, the companies said.

The companies also announced that Entravision and LATV Networks will approach new sales initiatives with customized incentives to provide first-to-market omni-channel offerings as well as open cross-promotion sales and distribution opportunities to advertisers.

In addition, Entravision will help accelerate LATV Networks’ digital growth by providing advanced data technology and multi-channel distribution for LATV Networks’ original content.

"By accelerating the growth of our CTV and digital platforms uniquely emphasizing Latino culture beyond language, this partnership addresses many of the challenges of marketing to our diverse and nuanced culture,” said Andres Palencia, CEO of LATV Networks. “Together, Entravision and LATV Networks will deliver unprecedented value to advertisers looking for innovative and flexible ways to reach Hispanic consumers of all ages, language choices, and media consumption preferences,”

“The union of Entravision, a proven leader in the Hispanic media market, and LATV Networks, a unique content hub for the Latino community, offers brands even more opportunities to share robust and creative campaigns with their target audiences,” added Chris Munoz, executive vice president of national sales for Entravision. “Marketers are more aggressive now than ever before when it comes to engaging with consumers. As a result, they recognize the importance of delivering their message in precisely the right environment. Our vast portfolio of combined assets will provide our new mutual clients with a variety of innovative solutions that meet their evolving marketing needs.”