Larry Tiscornia Joins NEP Group’s VISTA Worldlink

PITTSBURGH—NEP Group’s VISTA Worldlink division has hired Larry Tiscornia as its director of business development. Tiscornia brings 21 years of experience in broadcast production, operations and professional sports leagues gained at Major League Soccer (MLS) and Soccer United Marketing.

“We are excited to welcome Larry to the NEP family to support VISTA’s growth and to help NEP realize our goals,” said Howie Rosenthal, president, U.S. NEP Broadcast Services. “Larry has extensive experience developing innovative workflows that deliver high-quality production at large volumes cost-effectively. NEP has been doing this in other parts of the world and we will continue to expand our offerings in North America with new facilities coming online this fall.”

During his tenure with MLS, Tiscornia was responsible for the league’s broadcast infrastructure, guiding MLS’ remote broadcast productions during a time of tremendous growth for the sport of soccer in North America. With MLS and Soccer United Marketing, Tiscornia oversaw 1,000+ yearly high-level broadcast productions.

“I have had the privilege of working with Larry for the past 15 years,” said Josh Liemer, president of NEP Group’s VISTA Worldlink. “Being based in the New York Tri-State area, Larry brings an insider’s experience that builds on his already decades-long relationships with rights holders here in the U.S. and globally.”

Tiscornia started in the sports broadcasting industry at ABC Sports and USA Network.