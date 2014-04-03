Larcan to Feature Full Range of Transmitters at NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Larcan will be returning to the NAB Show to offer a full lineup of transmission products to cover just about any television of FM broadcast requirement. The company will be showing air-cooled and liquid-cooled full-power solid-state VHF DTV transmitters, full-power solid-state UHF transmitters, transmitters for VHF and UHF LPTV, translator and gap-filler applications, as well as low-power FM transmitters and translators.



LARCAN will also be debuting a new convection-cooled 10 Watt VHF DTV system, as well as end-to-end mobile DTV systems, ATSC MPEG-2 encoders, MEPG-4/H.264 encoders for IP distribution and more. The company will be displaying products and providing information at their hospitality suite located in the Encore Hotel. Look for them in the “I” Salon Suite.