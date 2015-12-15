Krivit Becomes AES President

NEW YORK—After being voted President-Elect in 2014, John Krivit has officially been named the new president of the Audio Engineering Society. Krivit takes over the position from Andres Mayo.

John Krivit

Since the election in 2014, Krivit has served on the Executive Committee of the Board of Governors. He has also previously served as chair of the AES Education Committee. He currently is an associate professor at Emerson College and Bay State College in Boston.

Mayo will remain on the AES Executive Committee as past president for 2016.

“In my role as AES president, I am dedicated to our mission of strengthening and expanding our role as a driving force in shaping the future of audio technology,” said Krivit.