Brown, Bullet Tapped as Piskel’s Managing Directors, Media & Entertainment

YORK, ENGLAND—Video technology provider Piskel has announced the appointment of Kris Brown and Kristan Bullet as joint managing directors for its media & entertainment business in a press release. The pair’s previous position in the company was as the heads of product and solutions, respectively.

The move comes as Ralf Tillman, who previously held the role, will continue as the company’s interim CEO. Brown and Bullet will be responsible of Piskel’s media and entertainment operations around the world.

After a prior stint with Piskel, Brown rejoined the company in 2014. In between he worked at Comcast Technology Solutions. Bullet joined the company in 2000 and has worked in a range of senior architectural positions before becoming head of solutions.