Kinetic Media Runs Dejero Live+ for Dubai Triathlon Coverage

WATERLOO, ONTARIO – To bring live coverage of the inaugural Challenge Dubai Triathlon to viewers, New Zealand-based production company Kinetic Media relied on Dejero’s Live+ mobile transmitters. Streaming live footage from the field to OB trucks, Live+ transmitted video from the men and women’s swimming, running and cycling courses.

Live+ mobile transmitters mounted on motorcycles

Mounted on two motorcycles to be able to keep up with the action, Live+ mobile units transmitted footage of the events through available cellular networks back to Kinetic’s trucks. Dejero’s Intelligent Connection Management technology bonded multiple cellular signals and automatically adapted network conditions to ensure video quality. Live+ Broadcast Servers in the trucks received the signals and streamed them to the Web and on Dubai TV channels.

The Ontario-based Dejero provides remote acquisition, cloud management and multiscreen distribution tools for professional live video over IP.