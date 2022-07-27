KILOVIEW To Launch N50 Converter During Thursday Webcast

CHANGSHA, China—IP video transmission solutions provider KILOVIEW will make the worldwide launch of its N50 12G-SDI bi-directional converter on Thursday, July 28, at 8 a.m. EDT, during a webcast, the company said today.

The new unit comes on the heels of the company’s April launch of the N60 converter and represents the next step in KILOVIEW’s strategy to create an ecosystem of IP-based video transmission solutions. While the N60 converts HDMI to NDI and vice versa, the N50 converts 12G-SDI to NDI and NDI to 12G-SDI. It also will support direct transmission of USB to NDI signals by integrating both NDI and NDI|HX into one converter, the company said.

Designed for applications requiring professional IP transmission, the N50 can streamline workflows associated with broadcast, newsgathering, sports, concerts, medical imaging and live events, it said.

Both the new N50 and N60 offer:

Support for NDI and NDI|HX encoding and decoding in a small form factor.

Support for up to YCbCr 4:2:2 color space and 10-bit color depth.

High-quality, low-latency 4K video bi-directional transmission with HDMI/12G-SDI input and output.

Built-in IPS LCD screen offering clear display of all vital parameters.

Scroll wheel to customize user settings and to switch or control all video sources.

Input HD USB video into NDI.

“Both N60 and N50 offer broadcasters a solution to the difficult and time-consuming process of figuring out which encoder or decoder in the chain accepts an NDI or an NDI|HX stream. Since the N60/N50 may output both NDI and NDI|HX, there is no need to set different NDI formats anymore,” said Judy Zuo, KILOVIEW vice president and head of sales and marketing.

More information is available on the company’s website (opens in new tab).