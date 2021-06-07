Ken Rubin Joins Actus Digital to Lead Sales in the Americas

BOSTON—Actus Digital has hired Ken Rubin as senior vice president for the Americas. Having Rubin on board will strengthen the company’s ability to introduce its solutions to more organizations throughout the Americas.

In a press statement Actus Digital CEO Sima Levy said Rubin’s technical expertise, industry experience and understanding of broadcast workflows make him the ideal choice for the position and will lead to Actus Digital’s continued success.

Throughout his 30-year career, Rubin has led the sales and marketing teams of a number of streaming and digital media companies. As a founding sales partner at Volicon, he was responsible for acquiring the company’s largest clients and delivered top sales performance for nearly 10 years before they were ultimately sold to Verizon. Rubin also served in sales leadership roles for Telestream, Grass Valley, and Avid, consistently performing at the highest levels and earning industry accolades along the way.