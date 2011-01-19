KCWX Automates With NVerzion System



KCWX television, a MyNetworkTV affiliate serving the San Antonio, Texas market, has streamlined its on-air operations with the implementation of an NVerzion automation system. The installation has allowed the station to free up its existing operations staff for other duties.



“In today's challenging economic environment, cost and efficiency considerations are extremely important," said Dave Gray, KCWX operation manager. “The NVerzion system is extremely cost-competitive in itself, and then when you consider the operational efficiency gains, it's really a great value. On top of that, working closely with NVerzion, we were able to install everything ourselves and realize even more savings.”



The KCWX system controls the station’s four 360 Systems video file servers, a Miranda Nvision router, and a Miranda Densité LGK-3901 master control and channel branding processor. It also is interfaced with a Wide Orbit traffic system to assist creation of play lists and as-run documentation records.



