Kate Sims, Joe Marchitto Join ASG

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Kate Sims and Joe Marchitto have joined Advanced Systems Group—the former as vice president of strategic accounts and the latter as chief technology officer of strategic accounts, ASG said today.

“With Kate and Joe at the helm of our key accounts in Southern California, we’re excited to bring their experience and ability to some of our most important clients,” said ASG president Dave Van Hoy. “They have both deep technical and business acumen. I’m thrilled they’re bringing their formidable talents to ASG.”

Sims has worked in IT consulting and media technology services for more than 20 years. Most recently she was vice president of business development for a Los Angeles-based systems integration firm.

“Over the years, Joe and I have helped leading media enterprises make seamless transitions to cutting-edge MAM systems and optimized storage infrastructures,” said Sims. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see our efforts keep clients ahead in the evolving media production landscape and leave them thrilled with the results.”

In her new role, Sims will oversee relationships between ASG technology partners and clients while spearheading the company’s growth across Southern California.

As CTO of strategic accounts, Marchitto will work in partnership with Sims to build an enterprise clientele in the Los Angeles area. He will contribute his technical knowledge to the design and sales of systems to new and existing customers, the company said.

Prior to joining ASG, Marchitto was the chief information officer of a systems design firm where he led three engineering teams focused on systems integration, cloud and media asset management deployments.

“I’m very familiar with the quality of people and work that ASG is known for,” said Marchitto. “I’m looking forward to the new projects and challenges that will surely expand my skill set. This position feels more like a coming home than starting a new job.”

Sims and Marchitto can be reached via email.