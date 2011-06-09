Karpowicz Succeeds Newberry as NAB Board Chair

Paul Karpowicz

The NAB joint board of directors has a new chairman.



TV Board Chair Paul Karpowicz, president of Meredith Corp., now succeeds Steve Newberry, president/CEO of Commonwealth Broadcasting. That vote took place at this week’s board meeting.



The board also indicated its approval of NAB President/CEO Gordon Smith by giving him a unanimous thumbs up for another year.



It also named Chief Operating and Financial Officer Janet McGregor as secretary/treasurer.



Caroline Beasley was reelected radio board chair. Rick Cummings, president of programming at Emmis Communications, was reelected radio first vice chairman. Don Benson, president/CEO of Lincoln Financial Media, was elected radio second vice chairman. Marc Morgan, senior VP, chief revenue officer, Cox Media Group, was elected radio major group representative.



Marci Burdick of Schurz Communications moves into the chair of the television board, succeeding Karpowicz.



The board also met Kevin Gage, NAB’s new chief technology officer, who “discussed his goals and objectives for embracing technology as a path for securing continued success for local radio and television broadcasting,” according to an NAB summary.



-- Radio World



