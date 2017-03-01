Karpowicz 2017 Golden Mike Award Gala Raises $280,000

NEW YORK – A total of $280,000 was raised to help broadcasters in need in honor of Paul Karpowicz, president and CEO of Meredith Broadcasting Group and recipient of the Broadcasters Foundation of America 2017 Golden Mike Award. The Broadcasters Foundation also presented the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award to Bill Hoffman, retired president of Cox Media Group. (Pictured left, with entertainer Andy Grammar and Karpowicz on the right. Photo by Wendy Morger-Bross.)



The Award was presented during a black-tie fundraiser on Monday evening at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, with more than 250 radio and television executives in attendance.



The gala event was hosted by Tim McAuliff, former president and CEO of Petry Media Corp. The evening’s presenters were Steven Lanzano, president of the Television Bureau of Advertising, Mike O’Neill, president and CEO of Broadcast Music, Inc. and Sen. Gordon Smith,president and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters.



Triple-platinum pop star and BMI songwriter Andy Grammer rocked the house with his smash hits, “Keep Your Head Up,” “Honey, I’m Good,” and “Fresh Eyes.”



The BFA has distributed millions of dollars in aid to thousands of broadcasters and their families who lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease, or unforeseen family tragedy. Donations can be made as a personal gift to the Foundation’s Guardian Fund and corporate contributions are accepted through the Angel Initiative. In addition, a bequest may be made through the Foundation’s Legacy Society.