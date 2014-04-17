Kaplan and McCoskey Join Signiant Board

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Signiant announced that Lawrence R. Kaplan and John McCoskey have joined the board of directors.



Kaplan is president and CEO of SDVI Corp., an early stage company focused on virtualized video infrastructures. Kaplan was the founding CEO of Omneon, a venture-backed business that significantly changed the video server business and was acquired by Harmonic in 2010. He also held senior positions with Sony, Grass Valley and Tektronix.



McCoskey is executive vice president and chief technology officer for the Motion Picture Association of America, the trade association that represents the six major studios. Prior to the MPAA, he was chief technology officer of PBS, and he has also held senior technical roles at Comcast and Discovery Communications.



The enhanced board comes as Signiant reported a 65 percent annual increase in the number of companies using its software, driven by the success of its hybrid SaaS platform.