K. Dane Snowden Joins Wilkinson Barker Knauer DC Office as Senior Advisor

WASHINGTON—K. Dane Snowden, former president/CEO of the Internet Association and COO of NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, has joined DC communications law firm Wilkinson Barker Knauer, LLP (WBK) as a Senior Advisor in the Washington, DC, office.

At the IA and NCTA, Snowden oversaw the associations’ day-to-day operations as well as their planning and strategic initiatives. Prior to IA and NCTA, Dane served as Vice President of External and State Affairs at CTIA, where he focused on promoting policies to grow the wireless ecosystem.

Before his work in the private sector, Snowden was appointed Chief of the FCC’s Consumer & Governmental Affairs Bureau, where he was responsible for implementing the Commission’s consumer policies and serving as the FCC’s connection to the American consumer, including on disability rights, consumer education, and outreach to state, local, and Tribal governments. In these roles, he led major policy efforts at both state and federal levels at CTIA, NCTA, the FCC, and IA.

Snowden has also chaired and served on various nonprofit boards that focus on the needs of children and young people, LGBTQ+ youth, financial planning, and the cable industry.

“For over 20 years, Dane has been a senior leader in the communications and technology public policy arena at the FCC and three major industry Trade Associations. His experience and talents will greatly enhance the Firm’s advocacy,” said Bryan Tramont, Wilkinson’s Managing Partner. “As a colleague at the FCC and long-time client, I have worked with Dane and know his experience along with our culture and values, will ideally position him to drive the Firm’s growth strategy and commitment to our #notjustanotherlawfirm vision. He will be a great asset to our team.”

“As a former client of WBK, I have worked directly with the fantastic team at the firm. It is a great honor to join the highly rated and nationally recognized team of legal and policy tacticians,” said Dane Snowden. “I look forward to bringing strategic and innovative approaches to navigating the challenging public policy issues facing communications and technology companies today.”

Snowden holds a B.A. in Political Science and Government from The College of William & Mary.