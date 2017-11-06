JVC, Broadcast Pix Team on Production Bundle

WAYNE, N.J.—Department stores aren’t the only ones getting ready to offer some holiday deals, as JVC and Broadcast Pix have announced a partnership that will provide a reported $3,000 worth of savings for a multi-camera production system bundle.

As part of the deal, customers who purchase the Broadcast Pix Flint integrated production switcher and at least two JVC KY-PZ100 robotic PTZ video production cameras can receive JVC camera control software ($950 value) and a one-year extended warranty ($1,250 value) from Broadcast Pix. In addition, at the time of purchase dealers will provide an instate $450 rebate ($300 camera rebate plus $150 bundle rebate) for each JVC PTZ camera purchased.

Both the JVC cameras and the Broadcast Pix switcher must be purchased new and at the same time from a participating JVC/Broadcast Pix dealer. Customers should specify “JVC-BPIX” on their purchase orders to the reseller. The deal began on Nov. 1 and will be available through Dec. 31.