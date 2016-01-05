JVC Appoints D’Amico to Head Broadcast Sales

WAYNE, N.J.—After most recently serving as Assistant Vice President for JVC Professional’s Broadcast and Public Sector Group, the company has announced that Joseph D’Amico has been named vice president. D’Amico will now oversee direct broadcast sales initiatives and provide guidance for the division’s sales effort.

Joseph D'Amico

D’Amico began his career at JVC as a regional sales manager, later spending six years as the company’s director of broadcast sales. He has helped to establish JVC’s ProHD line of camcorders, managed regional broadcast sales directors, as well as the Broadcast Sales Rep program.

D’Amico took over in his position on Dec. 28. He is based out of JVC’s headquarters in Wayne, N.J.