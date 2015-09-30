Joseph Electronics Offers Fiber Transport for Football Broadcasts

NILES, ILL.—With the responsibility of delivering HD college football action on Fox Sports’ broadcasts, CSP Mobile Productions has gone with Joseph Electronics’ DFT-12-JR fiber transport modules to handle HD video transport.

DFT-12-JR

Joseph Electronics 1RU DFT-12-JR system features 12 paths of 3G/HD-SDI, MADI, or ASI signals over one or two fibers. All signal paths are user configurable in pairs of two to meet any send/receive requirements. Redundant power supplies are standard to ensure a complete backup of critical paths.

The fiber system is installed in CSP’s CSP HD 4 mobile unit, which is configured for eight transmits and four returns of HD video. CSP will also use its new fiber system to cover other events during the college football offseason, including MMA fights and the Boston Marathon.

Joseph Electronics is a provider of custom fiber products for broadcasters and system integrators. The company is located in Niles, Ill.