John Ross Awarded Honorary IABM Membership

LONDON—This year’s International Association of Broadcast Manufacturers Annual Business Conference was held in London, where John Ross, founder of Ross Video, was awarded Honorary IABM Membership. On average, only one person wins this award yearly; none were presented last year.



Ross founded Ross Video in 1974. Notable achievements included the design of the first solid state production switcher, chroma keying on colors other than blue, transition preview, the design of the modern fader handle, and many other features, according to the company.



Taking the stage to a standing ovation and accepting the award from Peter White, chief executive of the IABM, a Ross thanked the many people who had helped him in his career, and his friends and colleagues at Ross Video past and present.



Commenting on his father’s award, David Ross said “It’s a fantastic tribute to a man who set the foundations of Ross Video, the ethics, and the family feel that we’ve managed to maintain 40 years after he founded the company in the basement of our house with the sale of a rather inexpensive airplane. On behalf of Ross, thank you for everything that’s happened.”