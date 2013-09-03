John Orlando to Replace Marty Franks on NAB Television Board

WASHINGTON –National Association of Broadcasters Television Board Chair Marci Burdick announced that CBS Senior Vice President of Washington, John Orlando will assume the CBS Network seat on the NAB TV Board of Directors, effective immediately. The seat was previously held by CBS Executive Vice President, Planning, Policy and Government Affairs Marty Franks, who is retiring at the end of the month.



As CBS’s lead lobbyist, Orlando is responsible for oversight, formulation and implementation of the company’s public policy and government relations’ strategy. He is the company’s principal contact with Congress and the Administration.



Orlando assumed his current position with CBS in January 2006 after a previous stint as vice president of CBS’s Washington, D.C. office, when he was responsible for all aspects of CBS’s day-to-day government relations. In between his roles at CBS, Orlando was executive vice president, Government Relations for NAB. He also previously served as vice president of the Washington lobbying firm Timmons & Company.



He has 14 years of experience working on Capitol Hill, including as chief of staff for the House Energy and Commerce Committee under Chairman John Dingell (D-MI). He also worked in Rep. Dingell’s personal congressional office after working with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in various capacities.



Orlando is a graduate of San Diego State University. He and his wife, Tracy, have four children and live in Bethesda, Md.



