John Dale III Named Chairman, CEO and President of Media Links

KAWASAKI, JAPAN – Media Links announced the appointment of John Dale III, a longtime Media Links technologist, senior executive and board director, as its new chairman, CEO and president, effective April 1, 2017. Dale succeeds Takatsugu Ono, who will retire at the end of March 2017.



Dale will be responsible for navigating Media Links through its next phase of evolution as TV broadcasters, cable operators and global service providers continue their transition from digital video to IP networks and infrastructure. Media Links, with its flagship MD8000 transport solutions, are considered the innovative pioneers in this transition and are at the heart of many global sporting events, political conventions, and other high profile media events that have served to replace existing digital video networks with an IP infrastructure.



Dale’s career spans more than 30 years where he served most recently as chief marketing officer and member of the Media Links board of directors. He has held a number of executive and business development positions within the broadcast industry and Media Links, which he joined in 2005. He holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of Dayton. Over the last 10-plus years, Dale has been the Media Links technology evangelist, where he planned and drove product strategies, development roadmaps and market launches.



Dale has been instrumental in driving the development of the IP for media through his involvement in various industry groups, most notably the Video Services Forum he is a director as well as co-chair of the High Bit Rate Audio Video and the J2K Activity Groups. His involvement in the Standardization and Productization of J2K Interoperability was recognized with a Technical & Engineering Emmy® Award presentation to Media Links.



Media Links will be showcasing its media over IP portfolio of advanced networking solutions at NAB 2017 in booth SU5021.