Jiou-Pahn Lee Named Riedel R&D Director

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY

Riedel Communications has selected Jiou-Pahn Lee as the company’s new director of research and development where he will be responsible for investigating and developing new technologies and evaluating their impact on Riedel’s business goals. He will also serve on Riedel’s management board.



"With experience leading product development at well-known technology companies, Jiou-Pahn comes to Riedel with extensive knowledge of designing world-class products for the television broadcasting and production industry," said Thomas Riedel, president of Riedel Communications. "We expect that his guidance and contributions will be tremendously valuable as we continue to enhance and extend our product portfolio to provide innovative communications and media transport solutions."

Lee's experience spans some 26 years, with involvement in technology exploration, product development and deployment in both U.S. and U.K companies. Most recently he served as vice president of engineering and technical director at Clear-Com. He holds degrees from Tunghai University in Taichung, Taiwan and Utah State University.