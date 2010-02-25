Jim Parsons of 'Big Bang Theory' to receive Television Chairman’s Award

The NAB will honor comedic actor Jim Parsons, with the 2010 NAB Television Chairman’s Award during the NAB Show Television Luncheon, Monday April 12, at the Las Vegas Hilton.

Parsons, an Emmy nominee and star on the CBS comedy series "The Big Bang Theory," from Warner Bros. Television, “has helped revitalize the sitcom genre,” said Paul Karpowicz, NAB Television Board chairman and president of Meredith’s Broadcast Group.

Parsons has been nominated for several awards for his role as Sheldon Cooper, a theoretical physicist on "The Big Bang Theory." Parsons’ portrayal has earned him an Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, a People's Choice Award nomination for favorite TV comedy actor and a Television Critics Association (TCA) Award for individual achievement in comedy.

Established to recognize individuals for a significant breakthrough in one or more specific art disciplines in TV, the Television Chairman's Award first debuted last year when it was presented to four-time Emmy and two-time Golden Globe-winning actor Kelsey Grammer.