Jennifer Hudson to Receive 2024 NAB Television's Chairman Award

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters has named award-winning talk show host, actor, producer and recording artist Jennifer Hudson the recipient of the 2024 Television Chairman’s Award. Hudson will be honored on the Main Stage at NAB Show during the We Are Broadcasters session on Tuesday, April 16 at 9:30 a.m.

The NAB TV Chairman’s Award recognizes individuals for groundbreaking work in one or more specific art disciplines in television. The award was first presented in 2009 to four-time Emmy and two-time Golden Globe-winning actor Kelsey Grammar. Past recipients include “This Is Us” and “Black Panther” star Sterling K. Brown, television and film actress Kristen Bell, award-winning actor and activist Terry Crews and Emmy-winning host Mario Lopez.

“Jennifer Hudson’s distinguished career spans multiple facets of the entertainment industry, from television to music to the big screen and beyond, and makes her well deserving of this award,” said NAB Television Board Chair Pat LaPlatney. “I am honored to present her with the NAB TV Chairman’s Award during NAB Show in recognition of her outstanding work.”

“Jennifer Hudson is in a league of her own,” said Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group. “She is an inspiring force, an expert in her craft, and continues to prove her talent has no bounds and there is no limit to what she can achieve. We are honored to be her creative home and congratulate her on this prestigious award.”

Hudson’s nationally syndicated talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” has received six Daytime Emmy Award nominations and two nominations for People’s Choice Awards. In its second season, the show has featured an impressive lineup of guests including Oprah Winfrey and Shaquille O’Neal, earned her the AAFCA “We See You Award” and NAACP Image Award for Best Talk Show Host. In addition, Hudson was named one of People magazine’s “People of the Year” and one of Glamour magazine’s “Women of the Year.” Produced by JHUD Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros., “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has been renewed for a third season by the Fox Television Stations and Hearst Television.

Over her highly acclaimed career, Hudson has been named one of Time magazine’s “Most Influential People in the World,” received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, received NAACP Entertainer of the Year, performed at the Super Bowl, sang for world leaders and even has a day named after her in the city of Chicago.