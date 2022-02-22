Jeff Heldman Joins ERI Sales Team

CHANDLER, Ind.—Electronics Research Inc. (ERI) today announced Jeff Heldman has joined the company as western region account manager for television and will be responsible for managing ERI’s broadcast television equipment sales in the region.

Heldman comes to ERI with more than 30 years of experience in broadcast and telecommunications. For 15 years, he was a broadcast engineer in radio and television. Heldman completed a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electronics Engineering from State University in Terre Haute while working full time. As a broadcast engineer, he was responsible for maintaining a radio station and multiple radio and TV production studios. Heldman also trained communications students to operate radio and TV equipment.

His career includes stints at Harris Corp.’s Broadcast Communications Division (now GatesAir), Axcera and Mitsubishi Electric.

"ERI is delighted to add someone with Jeff's experience to our U.S. sales team. He brings significant engineering and applications knowledge to our sales team. He will be a valuable contributor to the company and the customers he is charged to serve and support," said Dave Benco, ERI vice president of U.S. sales.