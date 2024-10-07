Jason Land Joins PSSI Global Services as VP, Business Development

LAS VEGAS—Jason Land has joined PSSI Global Services in the newly created role of vice president of business development, the transmission services provider said.

The new role marks a return to PSSI for Land, a 25-year industry veteran who will be tasked with leading business-development efforts with a focus on expanding the company’s reach into new verticals, strengthening its client relationships and identifying strategic growth opportunities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jason back to the PSSI family,” PSSI Global Services CEO and Chief Financial Officer Derek Blount said in a statement. “His wealth of industry knowledge, strategic insight and deep understanding of our business will be invaluable as we undertake major steps to grow and adapt to the ever-evolving media business landscape.”

Land rejoins the company from Intelsat, where he most recently was senior principal project manager for media services, tasked with shaping project strategy and driving innovation in media service delivery via that company’s global satellite, fiber and IP network. Land’s tenure at Intelsat broadened his expertise in the critical realm of managed media services, PSSI said.

“I am excited to return to PSSI and be part of this dynamic team under legacy and new leadership,” Land said in a statement. “PSSI has the expertise, engineering, assets and the nimble, entrepreneurial spirit to be an integral part of the success of its loyal and growing customer base, and I look forward to driving new business opportunities and contributing to its continued success. It’s great to be home.”

PSSI Global Services is a specialist in the coordination, production and distribution of domestic and international programming. For more on the company, visit psiglobalcom.