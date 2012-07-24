Jampro to Demo Transmission Kits, Services at IBC
Jampro RCEC Mask Filter
Jampro will focus on its commitment to providing customizable, high-quality and reasonably priced transmission systems. IBC highlights include the JAT-U UHF super turnstile and JUHD Broadband UHF panel antenna (both radome-enclosed); the Prostar JA/MS-BB Broadband UHF Slot Antenna for multichannel/combined channel operations; the affordable RCEC (8-inch) mask filter; and the compact and modular RCCC constant impedance combiner.
In addition, Jampro will emphasize the vast scope of services—spanning from concept to completion—available from its Service Group.
Stand: 8.B96
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox