Jampro to Demo Transmission Kits, Services at IBC

Jampro RCEC Mask Filter

Jampro will focus on its commitment to providing customizable, high-quality and reasonably priced transmission systems. IBC highlights include the JAT-U UHF super turnstile and JUHD Broadband UHF panel antenna (both radome-enclosed); the Prostar JA/MS-BB Broadband UHF Slot Antenna for multichannel/combined channel operations; the affordable RCEC (8-inch) mask filter; and the compact and modular RCCC constant impedance combiner.



In addition, Jampro will emphasize the vast scope of services—spanning from concept to completion—available from its Service Group.



Stand: 8.B96