Jampro Buys U.K.’s Alan Dick Broadcast Division

SACRAMENTO, CALIF.: Jampro Antennas has agreed with ADC U.K. Ltd. to purchase the Alan Dick Broadcast Division for an undisclosed sum. ADC Broadcast is an antenna, device, and broadcast services organization serving the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Africa for the past 30 years.



Jampro recently announced a 12-site contract for a broadband DTB-T antennas in Saudi Arabia, and a 10-site contract for DTV-ready antenna systems for Vietnam Television.