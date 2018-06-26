Jamie Lerner Takes Reins Of Quantum As CEO, President

SAN JOSE, Calif.—The board of directors of digital data storage company Quantum Corp. has appointed Jamie Lerner as CEO and president effective July 1, the company announced Tuesday.

“Jamie is a competitive and energetic leader with a strong reputation for inspiring teams, fortifying business operations and directing astute product strategies to deliver bottom-line results,” said Raghu Rau, chairman of Quantum. “He understands the storage market dynamics, customer needs and the opportunities that exist.”

Lerner, who also will be appointed to the board, will be responsible for day-to-day company leadership and direct Quantum’s ongoing business transformation and cost savings programs.

Before joining Quantum, Lerner served as VP and COO for Pivot3 and was responsible for operations, global field sales, customer support, professional services, manufacturing and supply chain.

Prior to that, Lerner led a turnaround of three business units under the Cloud and Systems Technology Group at Cisco, and at Seagate served as president of the Cloud Systems and Solutions business, the company said.

The appointment comes on the heels of Quantum’s recent appointment of Michael Dodson as CFO, which was effective May 31. Dodson replaced former CFO Fuad Ahmad and served as interim CEO replacing Patrick Dennis, who resigned to focus on pressing family matters, the company said.

Dodson began his career with Ernst and Young in the accounting firm’s San Jose, office. There, he was responsible for a number of global public technology companies, including several companies in the data storage space. He has also served as CFO for five public global technology companies, including Mattson Technology, DDi and ESI.

