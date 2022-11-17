Jamie Kennedy Channel Launches on Allen Media Group’s Local Now

ATLANTA, Ga.—As part of a major push to expand its comedy channels, the Allen Media Group’s (AMG) free streaming service Local Now has launched the Jamie Kennedy Channel.

The company said that the Jamie Kennedy channel would be the first of hundreds of Local Now comedian channels to showcase comedians’ standup comedy performances, documentaries, specials, movies, concerts, and other comedy content.

The channel will feature a large library of content from comedian and actor Jamie Kennedy. While Local Now offers viewers several comedy channels, Allen Media said that the Jamie Kennedy Channel is the first on the platform specially dedicated to one superstar comedian.

“Jamie Kennedy is absolutely brilliant and hilarious,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Jamie has put hours of very funny, exclusive content on his channel, and comedy fans will thoroughly enjoy Jamie’s incredible talent on Local Now.”

Local Now provides localized news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment, in more than 225 markets across the U.S. It offers more than 450 free streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country, as well as more than 17,500 movies, TV shows, and documentaries.