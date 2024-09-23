ITN Announces ITN-SSP TV Supply-Side Platform for Local TV

NEW YORK—ITN has launched ITN-SSP, a supply-side platform for local TV that it is billing as the industry's most streamlined digital-like solution for local linear TV. The new platform provides the ease and efficiency of programmatic digital media by enables suppliers to submit, manage, control, and report on transactable inventory directly within ITN's comprehensive marketplace.

The platform leverages ITN's media management software, developed over years of investment and learning. It provides industry professionals with the most robust direct local linear TV selling tools ever available to sellers, the company reported.

ITN is currently engaged with demand-side platforms (DSPs) and buying marketplaces to integrate and connect the new offering, which would enable a true, fully realized, programmatic buying experience for local linear TV. This connection is rolling out throughout the fall and winter of 2024/25, with full functionality targeted for completion next year.

"The industry has been waiting for a platform that puts local linear TV into the programmatic ecosystem and back into the forefront of the media industry. Our goal is to bridge the gap in technology between linear TV and other media by providing a digital-like experience with ease of execution, transparency, and control. Today marks a significant step in that direction." stated Todd Watson, CEO of ITN. "While the ITN-SSP is currently connecting with local TV and engaging DSP platform companies, we are committed to expanding its capabilities to deliver even greater value in the future."