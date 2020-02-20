IP Showcase Seeking Presentations for 2020 NAB Show

BOTHELL, Wash.—IP Showcase wants to hear from you, as it has issued a call for presentations that will be given during the 2020 NAB Show. For those interested, the deadline for submitting speaking proposals has been set for Feb. 28.

The IP Showcase serves as a way to highlight the progress toward an all-IP ecosystem. The event is hosted in association with the NAB and sponsored by the Audio Engineering Society, the Alliance for IP Media Solutions, the Advanced Media Workflows Association, the European Broadcasting Union, SMPTE, the Ultra HD Forum and the Video Services Forum.

Presentations for the IP Showcase are designed to communicate current user experiences and advances. Suggested topics for presentations include case studies on the deployment of SMPTE ST 2110 and AMWA NMOS systems; the impact of SMPTE ST 2110 and UHD workflows; tutorials tailored to IP video newcomers; and advanced technology presentations describing new developments in standards and specifications.

Specifically, IP Showcase is planning on putting a special emphasis on new capabilities like TR-1001-1 from the Joint Taskforce on Networked Media and the IPMX set of open standards and specifications designed for the carriage of compressed and uncompressed video, audio and data over IP networks.

The call for presentations is open to end users, industry associations, solution providers and technology developers who wish to share their knowledge and perspectives on how IP can and is shaping the broadcast industry. IP Showcase discourages product marketing presentations.

For more information or to submit a proposal, visit the IP Showcase website .

The 2020 NAB Show will take place from April 18-22 in Las Vegas.