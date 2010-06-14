ION TV Secures “Without a Trace”

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA.: ION Television has acquired all seven seasons of the CBS crime drama “Without a Trace.” ION secured 160 episodes of the series, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television, via a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. “Without a Trace” aired on the CBS until 2009. It will be added an the off-network list that includes “Ghost Whisperer,” “Criminal Minds” and “NCIS.”



“The highly successful and critically acclaimed ‘Without a Trace’ has enjoyed a strong and consistent network following,” said Hunsinger. “This series is the perfect complement to our dynamic primetime line-up of hit off-network series,” said Kristine Hunsinger, senior vice president of planning, scheduling and acquisitions for ION Media Networks.



The series stars Anthony LaPaglia as the character Jack Malone, a role for which he won a Golden Globe and scored an Emmy nomination. Poppy Montgomery co-stars. ION did not say when the series would debut on the network.