Interra Systems To Make U.S. Debut of BATON 9.0 Engine At NAB Show New York

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Interra Systems will make the U.S. debut of its BATON 9.0 engine show and highlight its AI-powered captioning solution, ORION monitoring suite and VEGA media analyzer during NAB Show New York, Oct. 24-26, at Javits Center in Manhattan.

The solution addresses the challenges of today’s media landscape, delivering high audio and video QoE and QoS, efficient metadata management, including captioning, and orchestration for cloud and hybrid deployments, the company said.

“Coping with the intensely competitive media landscape demands a keen focus on high-quality audio-video output and comprehensive video monitoring,” said Anupama Anantharaman, vice president of product management at Interra. “Our efforts have been directed toward advancing our solutions, ensuring impeccable video quality and seamless delivery across evolving video delivery technologies and platforms, encompassing the cloud, virtual machines, and machine learning.

At its booth, Interra Systems will feature:

BATON, the company’s AI-/ML-enabled automated QC platform. The new BATON 9.0 engine includes major framework updates, performance enhancements for QC and analysis of UHD content, optimized IMF analysis and enhanced video quality checks.

BATON Media Player enhancements and Dolby Atmos storage support for formats like AXS-R7, REDCODE audio, “dng” and additional options to review errors as well as recaptioning and subtitling tasks.

BATON Captions, the company’s automated solution using ML and auto speech recognition technology to support caption generation, live-to-VOD repurposing, post-production editing and localization. New enhancements include RHEL support and the ability to browse and download log files from the web browser.

ORION Content Monitoring for OTT and Linear/IP video; ORION 2110 probe for monitoring IP environments and ORION Central Manager (OCM) for end-to-end visibility of video.

VEGA Media Analyzer (VMA) analysis for next-generation media workflows.

The company will also highlight its AI-/ML-based services for broadcasters and OTT providers offered on a custom basis.

See Interra Systems at NAB Show New York booth 518.