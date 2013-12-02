International Datacasting Announces New Exec Team

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA—International Datacasting Corporation has named a new chief financial officer and vice president of products and has restructured the company’s global sales force.



Steven Archambault, IDC’s new chief financial officer, has more than 15 years experience in financial reporting and accounting, internal controls, treasury, corporate income taxes and financial system implementations. He has served as IDC’s director of finance and treasury since 2012. Archambault led the introduction of new systems for budgeting and financial planning, and has worked with the management team to develop commercial offers for customers. His experience also includes service at Ernst & Young LLP as an audit manager, Archambault will continue to be based in Ottawa.



IDC’s outgoing CFO, Rick Clements, will continue until Jan. 31, 2014. He will also be available on a consulting basis to provide support as required.



The company's new Vice President of Products Steeve Huin joins IDC from Irdeto. Huin has experience in software engineering, architecture, product management and product marketing. Most recently, he served as Irdeto’s senior product director, where he held responsibility for Conditional Access, overseeing a global product line serving industry leading Pay TV Operators and Broadcasters. Huin has led the introduction of new products, including a software security solution for broadcast networks.



Walter Capitani, previously IDC’s vice president of product management, has been named vice president of marketing. His new responsibilities include strategic marketing, business development and marketing communications. Capitani recently coordinated a full review of IDC’s strategy and product lines and will lead the development of industry partnerships and strategic relationships. He will also assist the CEO and IDC’s Board of Directors in evaluating potential opportunities for growth.



IDC has also reorganized its global sales team to a regional structure, allowing more effective interactions with customers, partners and resellers.



Peter Neuman, regional director, Americas, recently joined IDC from Hansen Technologies, where he was head of sales for the Pay TV business segment. He has also served at companies such as Irdeto, Liberty Global, DirecTV, and Hughes Communications. Neuman will oversee IDC’s business in the Americas and lead efforts to expand IDC’s presence in Latin America.



Berry Eskes, regional director, EMEA North, joined IDC in 2005 with the company’s acquisition of PROFLine, where he was director of sales, and has led the company in acquiring contracts for several major network deployments in recent years. In addition to driving IDC’s sales in Northern and Eastern Europe, he will focus on developing markets and acquiring new customers in the Middle East, Russia and the former CIS countries.



Berend Blokzijl, regional director, EMEA South, joined IDC in 2008 and has driven strategic sales of products such as digital cinema across Europe. He was previously international sales manager at Xantic, where he built a distribution network in Southern Europe and Africa, and while based in the United Kingdom he also developed channel sales in Western Europe. At Novell Netherlands, he rebuilt and increased service revenues. He will lead IDC’s sales in Western and Southern Europe, and in addition, will focus on acquiring new customers in the rapidly growing African market.



Doug Pierce, regional director, Asia-Pacific, joined IDC from httv, a French supplier of digital TV technology and solutions, where he held sales responsibility for Asia-Pacific. His previous roles included vice president and general manager of Asia-Pacific at Advanced Digital Broadcast, as well as roles in both Asia and the United States at Texas Instruments. Pierce will develop IDC’s direct and distribution sales capabilities across the Asia-Pacific.



Virginia Lee Williams, the company’s former vice of global sales, has decided to pursue opportunities outside of IDC. Doug Lowther will serve as interim vice president of global sales, in addition to his other responsibilities as president and CEO.