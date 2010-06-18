Input Media hosts multiple broadcasters

Production company Input Media has signed a number of broadcasters up to use its broadcast facilities based in Cape Town.

Input Media has hosted Al Jazeera’s sports production team for a series of six live World Cup preview shows at its broadcast center in Cape Town. These shows included live inserts from São Paulo, Berlin, Paris and Barcelona, linked by Aldea’s fiber network and satellite inserts downlinked on-site from Doha, Johannesburg, Durban and Port Elizabeth. The programs were transmitted via fiber and satellite to the international broadcast center and then passed on to Doha for the domestic transmission.

Sky Sports News is presenting seven live shows daily during the tournament from Input’s second studio at the broadcast center in Cape Town.

Other clients include ESPN, with a live studio two-way link to the United States; digi-link live stand-ups for France 3, Sky Sports News and Sky News; and multiple playout services and stand-ups for France 3, Channel 13 of Chile and Telefutura of Paraguay.

The digi-link stand-up service, which uses radio cameras provided by technical partners Presteigne Charter, has delivered live pictures from multiple locations around the prestigious V&A Waterfront as well as the more distant locations of Signal Hill overlooking the new Cape Town Stadium and the top of Table Mountain.