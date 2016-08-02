IMT Taps John Procacci as VP of Sales

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J.–Integrated Microwave Technologies has announced the appointment of John Procacci as vice president of sales.

John Procacci

Procacci’s responsibilities will include leading the entire sales team at IMT and commercial sales at xG Technology along with working across departments with marketing, design, product development, and operations teams.

“John has extensive knowledge of the industry as a whole as well as the markets in which both IMT's and xG Technology's products serve,” said John Payne IV, president of IMT.

Procacci–who most recently served as the business development director at Mercury Systems–has more than 25 years of sales and business development experience involving technical product manufacturers. Twelve of those years were concentrated on Department of Defense and other federal program requirements.