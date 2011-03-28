IMT Names VP of Product Development



Integrated Microwave Technologies has announced the appointment of David Walker as the company’s vice president of product development.



Responsibilities include acting as intermediary between the company’s engineering, sales and marketing and senior management sectors and the customer base. He will be given the task of defining product strategies as determined by customers’ needs, and providing oversight during product planning.



Walker will be in attendance at this year’s NAB Show to formally introduce himself to the industry. He possesses over 20 years experience in the RF industry with firms including Microwave Radio Communications, Thales Broadcast and Emerson Electric.



IMT, part of the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, provides advanced digital microwave systems to the broadcast, sports and entertainment and military, aerospace and government markets.



