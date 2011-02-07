I-Movix to show new SprintCam at NAB

At the 2011 NAB Show, I-Movix will show a new version of SprintCam Vvs HD, its ultra-slow-motion system for live HD broadcast production.

The SprintCam Vvs HD now operates at frame rates up to 2700fps in 1080i50 or up to 5800fps in 720p60 and provides instant replay at native HD resolution and image quality. It is optimized for shoulder-mounted portable shooting.

The camera has a dual output that enables an operator to shoot and record at the same time. There’s also segmented memory, ramping of speed within a replay and integration of both live and replay views on the viewfinder. Other new features include an operational control panel with a more user-friendly design and extra functionalities. A 3-D slow-motion capture option also is available.

The SprintCam Vvs HD system comprises the latest-generation Vision Research high-speed HD camera; an operational control panel that provides broadcast-quality color matrix and control of frame rate choice; a slow-motion remote that allows the user to select a video sequence and instantly replay it with an HD-SDI output for live broadcast or storage on any HD-SDI recorder for a later use; and the camera control unit, which provides control of the slow-motion instant replay, camera control and data interface between the camera, EVS server or SDI recorder.