Imagineer Systems to Feature Planar Motion Tracking 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Imagineer Systems will preview new capabilities planned for the next release of mocha Pro and mocha AE planar motion tracking and visual effects software.



The demonstration will also showcase new tools that facilitate stereoscopic workflows for 3D filmmaking and new roto masking technology designed to reduce manual keyframing; and Python scripting capabilities that allow customers to integrate mocha within custom workflows and general improvements to the mocha toolset.



New features in mocha v4 include: a new stereo 3D toolset, Python scripting support, new export formats and support for more host applications, and roto and masking improvements to reduce manual keyframing of organic shapes.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Imagineer Systems will be in booth SL3331.