Imagine to Demo ICE Streaming System at IBC2011

Imagine Communications will showcase the ICE Streaming System for streaming live multiformat video to multiple tablets. The system is a network-side transcoding video-processing platform, which allows multiscreen service providers to deliver uncompromised video quality across multiple devices, with unmatched compression efficiency. A fully integrated, high-density solution, the ICE Streaming System boasts support for up to 1000 stream-aligned, multiprofile transcodes from a single carrier-class blade system platform. The system is based on Imagine’s ICE Video Platform.



The ICE System combines picture quality and unlimited scalability with full support for integrated fragmentation, encryption and HTTP streaming, allowing TV Everywhere service providers to deploy multiscreen services on the same platforms used to deliver HD and SD broadcast transcoding. The distributed architecture enables an unlimited number of output profiles for any source stream with guaranteed alignment. A key differentiator of the ICE Video Platform’s hybrid architecture for TabletTV is Motion Adaptive Pixel Accurate (MAPA) de-interlacing technology, offering premium picture quality for live video to the tablet’s progressive screen.



Stand 3.A15j



